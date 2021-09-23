For Quick Alerts
Narendra Giri death: It's not his handwriting in suicide note, claims Niranjani Akhara chief
India
Allahabad, Sep 23: A prominent seer of Niranjani Akhara, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Kailashanand, on Wednesday claimed that the purported suicide note of spiritual guru Narendra Giri, does not have his handwriting.
"I do not consider this suicide note authentic as it does not have Giri's handwriting. I knew him for the last 20 years. He did not use to write," said Kailashanand, considered very close to Giri.
Mahant Narendra Giri death: Disciple Anand Giri detained from Haridwar, booked for abetment of suicide
In the suicide note, Mahant Narendra Giri had urged his peers to appoint one Balbir as his successor.
The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples on Monday.
Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 9:02 [IST]