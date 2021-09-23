Narendra Giri death: It’s not his handwriting in suicide note, claims Niranjani Akhara chief

YouTube
    Allahabad, Sep 23: A prominent seer of Niranjani Akhara, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Kailashanand, on Wednesday claimed that the purported suicide note of spiritual guru Narendra Giri, does not have his handwriting.

    "I do not consider this suicide note authentic as it does not have Giri's handwriting. I knew him for the last 20 years. He did not use to write," said Kailashanand, considered very close to Giri.

    In the suicide note, Mahant Narendra Giri had urged his peers to appoint one Balbir as his successor.

    The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples on Monday.

    X