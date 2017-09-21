Days after Narayan Rane lashed out his party for the "injustice" meted out to him, the Congress leader resigned from the party.The resignation is a major setback to the grand old party in the key state of Maharashtra.

Announcing that he has quit the party, Rane accused the Congress of reneging on its promise of making him the chief minister after he joined the party 12 years ago.

"Ahmed Patel had told me after I joined Congress that I would be made the chief minister," Rane said while addressing a press conference in his native Sindhudurg district in coastal Konkan region.

"Even Madam (Sonia Gandhi) had told me twice that I would be made the chief minister," he added.

Narayan Rane had recently accused the Congress of reneging on its "promise" of making him the Chief Minister. "I went to Congress because I was assured that I will be made chief minister in six months," he said.

There has been talk in Maharashtra that senior Congress leader Narayan Rane has sent out feelers to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, the buzz is that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is unhappy with this move. Rane has been scathing in his attack on BJP leaders and Fadnavis, according to BJP sources is not amused with this move. Many in the BJP feel that the inclusion of Rane into the party would leave no place for them.

Amid Shiv Sena's threats of withdrawing from the government, the BJP is all set to welcome Rane, a strongman from Konkan region and a former Shiv Sena leader. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister's induction into the BJP and space for his sons has come as an eyesore to the Shiv Sena.

Narayan Rane had joined the Congress in 2005 after being expelled from the Shiv Sena. Rane, who has pockets of influence in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, was expelled by Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray after he voiced displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray gaining prominence in the party.