Name of IAF officer who was killed by Yasin Malik to be added to War Memorial

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 5: Terrorist-turned-Separatist Yasin Malik had in January 1990 allegedly pumped 27 bullets into Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna's body and killed him. Khanna's name would be added to the National War Memorial.

Indian Air Force approves the case to include the name of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna on the National War Memorial. The Squadron Leader was killed allegedly by separatist leader Yasin Malik, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna was killed by JKLF militants in 1990. Khanna, along with three other IAF personnel, was killed in January 1990 allegedly by Yasin Malik.

[Is Yasin Malik dead? Here is what the authorities are saying]

An Air Force official said the Khanna's name was missed out in the National War Memorial and the error has now been rectified. The National War Memorial at the India Gate is dedicated to the defence personnel who laid down their lives for the country.

The NWM has names of such defence personnel with details of their acts. The three armed services approve the names of the soldiers after which they are included in the NWM.

[From videos to mails, how NIA built a water tight case against Yasin Malik]

Besides the killing of IAF officers on January 25, 1990, on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Malik is also an accused in the kidnapping of the then union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter in 1989.

Malik is currently in jail in connection with the terror funding case. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the terror funding case. The trial against Malik resumed last month in Jammu.

Malik was a militant before he gave up arms in the mid-1990s. The IAF case relates to an incident that occurred on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora, Srinagar. Air Force employees were fired upon by terrorists in which 40 of them, including a woman, received serious injuries and four personnel were killed on the spot.

On completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed on August 31, 1990, against Malik and five others before the designated TADA court in Jammu.