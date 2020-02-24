  • search
Trending Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Namaste Trump: Police personnel increase security in Kashmir over President Trump's visit to India

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 24: Security has been increased across Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, which began on Monday, officials said.

    "In view of the incidents that have taken place in Kashmir ahead of high profile visits to the country, security has been strengthened in the Valley," a senior police officer said.

    Namaste Trump: Police personnel increase security in Kashmir over President Trumps visit to India
    File Photo

    In March 2000, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants killed 35 Sikhs in Chatisinghpora village in Anantnag district during the visit of former US president Bill Clinton to India.

    A special friend, but he is very tough: Trump on Narendra Modi

    The official said additional personnel from the police and paramilitary forces have been deployed here and elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley to ensure that militants are not able to carry out any attacks. Surveillance and area domination exercises have been intensified in some areas, he said.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 24th, 2020

      Mobile vehicle check points have been set up at several places for curbing the movement of people who provide logistical support to militants, the official said.

      He said security arrangements have been beefed up as a precautionary measure. The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has appealed to the community members to maintain vigil.

      Working in a very positive way with Pak to crack down on terror: Trump

      "The visit of a high profile foreign personality, especially that from the US, leads to fear psychosis and panic among the Sikhs living in the Kashmir Valley. The Sikhs are feeling insecure and they fear that something untoward might happen," APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said in a statement on Saturday, while referring to the 2000 incident.

      More DONALD TRUMP News

      Read more about:

      donald trump security jammu and kashmir

      Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 14:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 24, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X