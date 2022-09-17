Namaste Cheetah: Land of the Tiger welcomes you

YouTube
    Gwalior, Sep 17: Eight cheetahs from Namibia flying in a special cargo plane landed at the Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The big cats will soon be flown in a helicopter to the Kuno National Park where they will be released.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs in the heart of the country, in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh at 10.45 am for resettlement after a long gap of 70 years.

    Cheetahs land in Gwalior
    The cheetah intercontinental translocation project is significant as it is taking place at a time when India has completed 75 years of its independence.

    "The cats are under very mild sedation, but they are not tranquilised. They are all looking great," said Dr Laurie Marker, world's leading expert on cheetahs, who is on the jet with the big cats.

    The eight cheetahs - five females and three males - are being brought from Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah', the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

    X