Nagpur Metro creates Guinness World record for longest double-decker flyover

After Asia Book of Records, now the Nagpur metro rail project has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the longest double-decker viaduct metro measuring 3.14 km

Mumbai, Dec 06: The Nagpur metro rail project in Maharashtra has entered Guinness Book of World Records for creating the longest double-decker viaduct metro measuring 3.14 km with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column on Wardha Road. Maha Metro MD Brijesh Dixit received a certificate for the achievement from judge and adjudicator of Guinness World Records Rishi Nath at an event at Metro Bhawan on Tuesday.

The double-decker viaduct has already been certified as the longest structure in Asia and India by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Dixit said that executing the project on Wardha Road was a major challenge. It is part of a three-tier structure, with metro rail on top, highway flyover in the middle and the existing road at the ground level, as reported by PTI.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets conveyed his heartiest Congratulations to Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur.

Heartiest Congratulations to Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur by constructing longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column. #GatiShakti @GWR pic.twitter.com/G2D26c7EKn — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 4, 2022

Gadkari said the project has already bagged records from Asia Book and India Book. Now receiving this eminent award is indeed a proud moment for us. The minister said he heartily thanks & salutes the incredible Engineers, Officers & Workers who persevered round-the-clock to make this happen. He also said such development is the fulfillment of the promise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on building World Class Infrastructure.

As per an official release, the double-decker viaduct measuring 3.14 km is the longest such structure across any metro rail system in the world and has three stations.

Maha Metro had earlier entered Asia and India Book of Records not just for the longest double-decker viaduct, but also for maximum metro stations constructed on a double-decker viaduct, it said.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 17:40 [IST]