    Nagpur: Man baffles cops by asking them to bring back his heart ‘stolen’ by girl

    Nagpur, Jan 9: Some things in life never cease to surprise us and even the lawkeepers are not spared. Recently, a man in Nagpur rushed to the local policemen to file a complaint over a theft. And the object of the theft was his heart! Right from the script of a Bollywood flick it sounds, isn't it?

    The policemen were clearly not amused as the man told them that a girl has "stolen" his heart and he wanted them to get it back.

    The bizarre complaint left the officer in-charge in a fix and he contacted his superiors seeking an advice on what to be done.

    Later, senior police officers discussed the matter and concluded that there is no section under the Indian laws that could deal with such a situation. The cops told the man the same and turned him away saying they were helpless.

    The funny incident was recently shared by Nagpur Police Commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay at a programme where the police department returned people stolen articles worth Rs 82 lakh.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
