Nagpur: Man baffles cops by asking them to bring back his heart ‘stolen’ by girl

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Nagpur, Jan 9: Some things in life never cease to surprise us and even the lawkeepers are not spared. Recently, a man in Nagpur rushed to the local policemen to file a complaint over a theft. And the object of the theft was his heart! Right from the script of a Bollywood flick it sounds, isn't it?

The policemen were clearly not amused as the man told them that a girl has "stolen" his heart and he wanted them to get it back.

The bizarre complaint left the officer in-charge in a fix and he contacted his superiors seeking an advice on what to be done.

Also Read | Bride dances on wedding with wheelchair-bound father

Later, senior police officers discussed the matter and concluded that there is no section under the Indian laws that could deal with such a situation. The cops told the man the same and turned him away saying they were helpless.

The funny incident was recently shared by Nagpur Police Commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay at a programme where the police department returned people stolen articles worth Rs 82 lakh.