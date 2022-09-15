Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Venus Thursday Weekly' for 94th Draw

India

New Delhi, Sep 15: The results of the 94th draw of Nagaland State Dear Venus Thursday Weekly were announced today at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 96D 70371

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 70371 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

32762 35098 37493 38122 48125 52135 62711 70893 79225 88275

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0270 2415 3200 3908 4233 5857 6109 6190 6670 9075

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0839 1723 1916 2557 4140 4373 4883 8478 8921 9731

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0177 1272 2132 3013 4030 5108 5792 6609 7421 8599

0486 1303 2196 3117 4078 5142 6008 6636 7466 8611

0519 1307 2302 3260 4118 5185 6198 6743 7478 8805

0647 1325 2434 3318 4191 5186 6245 6822 7924 8887

0662 1451 2667 3322 4554 5407 6252 6868 7969 9006

0936 1550 2724 3496 4603 5414 6356 6917 8026 9057

0969 1577 2733 3593 4798 5695 6358 7160 8061 9293

0987 1591 2779 3649 4910 5743 6507 7259 8264 9773

1032 1643 2796 3961 4911 5758 6577 7311 8303 9849

1151 1741 2876 4024 4999 5759 6586 7409 8558 9850

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 18:32 [IST]