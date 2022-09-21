YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Bihar free of Naxals: CRPF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Mercury Weekly Lottery' for 95th Draw

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The results of 95th draw of Nagaland's Dear Mercury Wednesday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Wednesday.

    Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for Dear Mercury Weekly Lottery for 95th Draw

    The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

    The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

    Check out the winning numbers:

    1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 96G 96008 (Including Super Prize Amt)

    Consolation Prize 1000/- 96008 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

    2nd Prize Rs 9000/-
    04283 16963 17702 30065 34710 42826 45891 51349 79235 86989

    3rd Prize Rs 450/-
    1992 2565 3375 4712 4739 5834 6418 7820 8087 8632

    4th Prize Rs 250/-
    1869 2118 4407 7422 7769 8208 9101 9374 9662 9878

    5th Prize Rs 120/-
    0072 1572 2550 3274 4504 5113 6063 6898 7892 8732
    0078 1573 2575 3440 4508 5126 6138 6915 7989 8918
    0103 1588 2580 3506 4555 5186 6143 6948 8119 8924
    0311 1630 2610 3690 4624 5353 6286 7023 8187 9055
    0489 1672 2936 3723 4747 5413 6390 7201 8306 9180
    0843 1700 2991 3872 4814 5473 6442 7233 8359 9439
    1033 2008 3077 3897 4894 5583 6482 7448 8364 9451
    1160 2114 3078 3959 4900 5660 6575 7495 8392 9567
    1288 2426 3127 4107 5098 5828 6681 7511 8567 9831
    1369 2451 3217 4314 5099 5968 6695 7696 8604 9920

    How to Claim Prize Money?

    The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

    The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

    Comments

    More LOTTERY News  

    Read more about:

    lottery

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 20:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X