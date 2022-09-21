Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Mercury Weekly Lottery' for 95th Draw

New Delhi, Sep 21: The results of 95th draw of Nagaland's Dear Mercury Wednesday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 96G 96008 (Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 96008 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

04283 16963 17702 30065 34710 42826 45891 51349 79235 86989

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

1992 2565 3375 4712 4739 5834 6418 7820 8087 8632

4th Prize Rs 250/-

1869 2118 4407 7422 7769 8208 9101 9374 9662 9878

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0072 1572 2550 3274 4504 5113 6063 6898 7892 8732

0078 1573 2575 3440 4508 5126 6138 6915 7989 8918

0103 1588 2580 3506 4555 5186 6143 6948 8119 8924

0311 1630 2610 3690 4624 5353 6286 7023 8187 9055

0489 1672 2936 3723 4747 5413 6390 7201 8306 9180

0843 1700 2991 3872 4814 5473 6442 7233 8359 9439

1033 2008 3077 3897 4894 5583 6482 7448 8364 9451

1160 2114 3078 3959 4900 5660 6575 7495 8392 9567

1288 2426 3127 4107 5098 5828 6681 7511 8567 9831

1369 2451 3217 4314 5099 5968 6695 7696 8604 9920

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 20:44 [IST]