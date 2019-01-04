Nagaland Lotteries today results LIVE: 93B 7350 was winning number, check rest

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw of the day will be held at 8 pm. The winning numbers will be uploaded after 8 pm.

There was a draw on January 3 2018 at 8 pm. The winning number of the draw was 93B 7350. You can check the remaining winning numbers below. The result of the January 4 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Winning Numbers, Jan 3 draw