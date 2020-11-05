False: Banks and its branches will not be closed during the lock down

No OTP sharing needed to defer EMIs: Do not fall for this cyber fraud

myG to host celebrations that are of ‘a different league’ on its 15th anniversary!

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kozhikode / Kochi / Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 05: 80+ showrooms, 60 lakhs+ happy customers. myG flaunts an unbelievable array of offers.

myG has become a household name for Malayalis. For the past 15 years, myG has offered its customers a wide range of digital gadgets. myG which had its beginning in Kozhikode - the heart of Malabar, and has now spread across Kerala, is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, myG is rolling out offers that are of a different league on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of this month.

Customers will get a voucher of Rs 1,500/- for every purchases worth Rs 10,000 during these days. These vouchers are valid for 15 days during which the amount will be discounted on the next purchase that customers make. Additional prizes and attractive discounts are also available.

Feature phones starting at Rs 555/-, Smartphones ranging from Rs 4,999/- to Rs 1,89,999/-, LED, Smart TVs from Rs 5,590/- to Rs 16,99,900/-, Laptops from Rs 19,990/-, Tablets from Rs 4,990/-, and more are available for purchase. Laptops will be covered under a warranty period of 2 years. Existing benefits such as fast loans under Debit/Credit card EMI will also be available during the time period.

Smartphones and feature phones of all brands will be available at the lowest prices. LED, Smart TVs from 24 inch to 82 inch are also available at myG.

Also for sale are laptops, tablets, and air conditioners at attractive discounts and offers.

Accessories and a wide range of multi-media products come at attractive discounts at myG. Customers can purchase accessories through Super Combo Offers. Exchange offers for products are also available.

Finance facilities at attractive EMIs are available. myG Care services will be available at special discounts. Facilities such as myG Gdot protection will also be available.

myG express home delivery facility which ensures delivery of products to doorsteps within hours of booking will also be available. Customers can call 9249 001 001 to book products using this facility. Shopping can also be done through the website www.myg.in

myG which currently has showrooms all across Kerala is looking to expand to more than 100 showrooms. myG will be opening showrooms in other states as well as other countries in the near future. myG will also be rolling out digital products under its brand name. myG projects a very ambitious plan for itself in this manner.