My wife is not a woman says man while seeking divorce in SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: A man has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking divorce stating that his wife is not a woman.

A Bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kaul and M M Sundresh have asked the woman to file a reply to her husband's petition. The medical history of the woman shows "penis + imperforate hymen" and hence she is not a female, the petition said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had rejected his plea saying only on the basis of oral evidence and without medical evidence a cheating charges cannot be established.

The man said when he tried to get intimate with his wife, he found no presence of a vaginal opening and found she had a small penis. The man said while the doctor had suggested a corrective surgery, it was also said that a chance of pregnancy was impossible.

The petitioner said that he felt cheated and called his in-laws to take their daughter back. The woman had a surgery and then returned to her husband after the father barged into the house and threatened him, the petitioner also said. He said that he filed a complaint and then approached a court seeking divorce.

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:04 [IST]