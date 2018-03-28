'My son will not contest from Karkala', says Veerappa Moily

Former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily has said his son will not contest from Karkala assembly constituency in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

Moily was speaking to mediapersons at KPCC office in Bengaluru.

Moily said, " I have told G. Parameshwara not to give a ticket to my son."

"We will campaign for the candidate chosen by the party," Moily said.

Also, Moily said the issue of a controversial tweet by his son is a closed chapter.

It may be recalled that the Congress party was embarrassed by a controversial tweet by Harsha Moily.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had issued a notice to Harsha Moily for his tweet alleging money power in the selection of candidates for the Assembly elections had embarrassed the party.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day