Truth, work and growth will be three mantras of our party: Rajinikanth

Ending all the suspense and anticipation, Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said his political entry in Tamil Nadu is definite. Rajinikanth said that he will soon start his own political party and will launch it prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and his party will be participating in all the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a large hall packed with his fans on Tuesday, Rajinikanth said,''In next assembly elections I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu.''

"The politics in the state has become rotten. Democracy has become rotten. All other states are laughing at us after everything that has happened over the last one year. It's time for a change in politics. It's time for a truthful, transparent political party. That is my desire and no one can stand in my way. To start and contest an election with a new party is going to be difficult but the love and support of my Tamil people will prove my decision right," said Rajinikanth at the Raghavendra Mandapam.

''Truth ,work and growth will be the three mantras of our party,'' he further added.

Earlier this week, the actor, while addressing his fans in the Tamil Nadu capital, had announced that he would disclose his political plans on December end.

Rajinikanth, who is referred as "Thalaivar" or "Ultimate Boss" by his fans, enjoys almost demigod status among his followers.

OneIndia News