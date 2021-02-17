My govt enjoys majority in Puducherry: V Narayanasamy

New Delhi, Feb 17: Amid political turmoil in Puducherry, a defiant Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said his government continued to enjoy 'majority' in the assembly, which is set to go for polls in the next few months.

''All our legislators are united. The demand of theopposition for government's resignation is not genuine... We will function in consonance with the provisions of theConstitution,'' he told mediapersons.

The resignation by John Kumar, who became the fourth legislator to quit the assembly since last month, reduced the numbers of the Congress-DMK alliance to 14 in the assembly with an effective strength of 28, prompting calls by the opposition for resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

The strength of the Congress in the assembly hasdecreased to ten including the Speaker. Its ally DMK has three members and an independent also supports the government.

The simple majority in the assembly with the reduced strength is 15 and the opposition also has 14 MLAs in the 33-member House.

The party position in the assembly as of Tuesday: Congress (ten), DMK three, All-India NR Congress seven, AIADMK four, BJP three (all nominated and have voting rights) and one independent. Four Congress MLAs have resigned while one memberhad been disqualified.