My failure, says Randeep Singh Surjewala after Priyanka Chaturvedi resigns

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, April 19: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday said it was the failure of his leadership that led to the resignation of Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said, "Every time a party member leaves, it's a matter of pain for us. People look for career progression.We wish all of them well, including Priyanka Chaturvedi. I must frankly and on record concede, yes, it's a reflection on my leadership."

Congress national spokesperson and convenor of the party's media cell, Priyanka Chaturvedi, resigned from the party on Thursday.

She was miffed at the reinstatement of some party workers in Uttar Pradesh who had threatened her and misbehaved with her during a press conference in Mathura a few days ago.

The party, which had suspended those workers, reinstated them on April 15.