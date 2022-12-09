My daughter Shraddha would have been alive, want death penalty for Aftab says father

New Delhi, Dec 09: Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walker has demanded death penalty for Aftab Amin Poonawala, the killer of his daughter. Vikas Walker also alleged that he had faced many problems because of the Vasai police. He alleged that had the Vasai police helped him, Shraddha would have been alive. He however added that the Delhi Police has assured his family that they will get justice.

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai, he said that his daughter had been brutally murdered. I faced many problems because of the Vasai police. If they had helped me, my daughter would have been alive Vikas Walker also added.

The Delhi police has assured us that we will get justice. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has also assured us we will get justice, he added. Seeking a probe against the family members of the accused, Walker also demanded that Aftab till death.

I expect a similar lesson for Aftab for the way he murdered my daughter. He should be hanged. A probe should be conducted against his family members, relatives and all others included in the incident, he added.

He also spoke about the misuse of some mobile applications (dating apps) while adding that there should be some restrictions on them.

There should also be restrictions on some mobile apps. Children older than 18 years of age should be controlled and they should be given counselling. What I had to face, no one else should, he added. My daughter did not respond to me for two years, despite me trying to talk to her. I was never told what was happening with my daughter, Walker added.

Vikas also claimed that he had spoken with Shraddha in 2021 and Aftab on September 26. He however did not tell me about the whereabouts.

The last time that I had a conversation with Shraddha was in 2021. We talked about her whereabouts and she said she was living in Bengaluru. I tried talking to Aftab on September 26, but he did not answer me when I asked about my daughter.

I was against the relationship between Shraddha and Aftab. I was unaware of the domestic violence my daughter was subject to. I feel his family members knew everything what he was doing to Shraddha Walker, the father added.

Earlier today a Saket court extended the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala for 14 days. He was produced through video conferencing.

Aftab had dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing them off in the forests of South Delhi's Chhatarpur. He is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is alleged to preserved the body parts in a refrigerator before dumping the pices in a forest.

The Delhi police told the court earlier that he was misleading them. He had given us wrong information about the incident, the Delhi police said.

Friday, December 9, 2022, 16:31 [IST]