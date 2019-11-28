  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    My comment was against Udham Singh’s insult says Pragya Thakur

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 28: BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Thursday insisted that her controversial remarks made in the Lok Sabha was against "insult" to revolutionary Udham Singh and said that "storm of lies becomes so big at times that even day appears to be night".

    Her tweet defending her comments, which was seen as a praise for Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, came after the Bharatiya Janata Party barred her from attending its parliamentary party meeting during the ongoing Parliament session and sacked her from a consultative committee on defence.

    File photo of Pragya Thakur
    File photo of Pragya Thakur

    "Storm of lies becomes so big at times that even day appears to be night but the Sun does not lose its light. People should not be swayed by this storm. Truth is that I did not tolerate insult to Udham Singh yesterday," the Bhopal MP tweeted.

    Cong-led opposition to move censure motion against Pragya Thakur

    Earlier, BJP working president JP Nadda announced disciplinary action against Thakur and condemned the controversial Hindutva leader's remarks in a bid to defuse the political crisis triggered by her remarks on Wednesday.

    "The statement given by MP Pragya Thakur is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement and we do not support this ideology. We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session," he told reporters.

    Pragya created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lower House during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

    However, after opposition members protested against her remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said only the DMK leader's speech during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill will go on record.

    Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot: Rahul Gandhi

    "We are very clear about it that we condemn her statement and we do not support this ideology," Nadda, who was accompanied by parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, said.

    This is not the first time that Thakur has courted controversy because of her comments on Godse.

    During the Lok Sabha election campaign, she had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm.

    Later, she had apologised for her statement.

    However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the remarks made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse were bad and wrong for society. "She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully," he had said.

    Godse remark: Pragya Thakur axed from Parliament’s defence panel

    "Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', he is and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election," the controversial leader had said while attending a roadshow.

    The BJP had immediately got into damage control and distanced itself from Thakur's statement and asked her to tender a public apology.

    More PRAGYA THAKUR News

    Read more about:

    pragya thakur lok sabha insult

    Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue