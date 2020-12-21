MVA govt proposes shifting metro car shed to bullet-train project site; BJP, Shiv Sena lock horns

Mumbai, Dec 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed officials to explore shifting of Metro car shed from the proposed Kanjurmarg land under litigation to other sites which include the land set aside for the Centre's Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. Accoridng to reports, Thackeray said Aarey car shed spread over 30 hectares was just for Metro line 3, while the 40-hectare Kanjurmarg land would be used for the car shed for Metro lines 3, 4 and 6.

It will also be a junction for Metro line 14, which will go up to Ambernath and Badlapur, Thackeray said justifying the choice of land at Kanjurmarg for the Metro car shed.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project worth Rs 1.1 lakh crores.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed Thackeray's contention that relocating the metro car shed project to Kanjurmarg from Aarey Colony in Mumbai would serve future needs, including the availability of land that might be needed for the expansion of the infrastructure for metro lines.

Fadnavis said it seemed the CM has not read a report of a high-powered committee set up by his own government on the "financial implications" associated with relocating the project site.