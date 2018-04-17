Muzaffarpur hit & run case: BJP leader Manoj Baitha bail plea rejected

A local court in Bihar on Tuesday rejected bail application of BJP leader Manoj Baitha in connection with Muzaffarpur hit & run case.

At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when the BJP leader's speeding Bolero ploughed through them outside a government school building on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur on Saturday. Mr Baitha, who was allegedly behind the wheel, then got off from the car and ran away.

Following the incident, Baitha was suspended and removed from primary membership of the party for six years.

Eldest among nine siblings, Baitha, a native of Fatahpur village under Sonbarsa block in Sitamarhi district, had a phenomenal rise in the last 15 years due to his political connections.

Baitha joined BJP in 2014. Since then, he served the party in Muzaffarpur in different capacities.

