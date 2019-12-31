Muslims may seek to enter: B'desh telecom regulator suspends mobile services along India border

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Dhaka, Dec 31: The telecom regulator of Bangladesh has ordered operators to shut down services along the border with India citing security reasons, the officials said this in a statement.

According to reports, in an order released on Monday the officials stated that the mobile network coverage has been suspended for one kilometre along the entire Bangladesh border with India until further notice "for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances".

An official also stated that the decision was taken over the concern if any Indian Muslims seek to enter Bangladesh after the government of India introduced the new Citizenship

Amendement Act that has triggered violent protests across India.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

However, soe critics have said the law is anti-Muslim and against the secular value of the Indian constitution.