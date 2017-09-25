Muslim sculptor’s ‘tallest’ Durga idol in Assam set to enter Guinness Book of Records

Guwahati, Sep 25: A Durga idol in Assam has become a symbol of religious harmony and people's passion to create world class art pieces.

This Durga Puja, artisans from across Assam have come together to build the world's tallest Durga idol in Guwahati. First, the idol has been purely made out of bamboo, thus making it eco-friendly, as the creators of the gigantic sculpture have avoided using metal or plastic.

Second, the idol, which stands 101-feet tall and is vying to enter the Guinness Book of World Records, has been created under the supervision of award-winning art director Nuruddin Ahmed, who is a Muslim by birth, but is in the fore-front to create astonishing piece of art for the popular Hindu festival.

The idol graces the pandal of Bishnupur Durga Puja Committee in Guwahati. The previous tallest Durga idol was erected in Kolkata, West Bengal last year. The 83-feet structure was made of fibre and erected on an iron structure.

Bishnupur Durga Puja Committee has registered the idol in the Guinness Book of World Records, claiming it to be the tallest one in the world.

Speaking to ANI, artist Ahmed said, "Many people ask me why I make such Idols as I am a Muslim. But I want to tell that I have been doing this work since 1975. I always think that an artist has no religion and his only religion and duty is to serve humanity."

He added that at least 5,000 bamboo poles have been used in the making of the idol.

The work for the gigantic structure began on August 1. Ahmed has been assisted by 40 artisans to build the sculpture.

While creating the idol, Ahmed and his teammates faced several problems, including inclement weather which destroyed their work of marvel a few days ago. But the determined team raised the structure once again before the start of Durga Puja on September 26. In fact, the idol was supposed to get over by September 20.

Project supervisor Deep Ahmed said, "The work started two months ago. And the height was approximately 110 feet and we were hoping to complete the work by September 20. But all of a sudden on September 17, the sculpture fell down because of the strong cyclone that had hit Guwahati. Fortunately, no was injured in the incident. I am thankful to social media for their moral support. We are expecting it to inaugurate it on September 25."

