Muslim Rashtriya Manch wants riddance from minority tag which made them second grade citizen

New Delhi, Nov 19: After making a resolution to work for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) now plans to start a nation-wide campaign to get rid of syndrome of minority tag that was forced on the comunity. The MRM wants to tell the community that this has actually made them a second grade citizen in their own country.

National convenor of MRM Muhammad Afzal told Oneindia, "See by giving minority tag to Muslims the Congress alienated the community from the mainstream which failed to reap benefit of the development in the country unlike rest of the communities of the country. We are not foreigners and culturally part of this same very land as any other citizen of the country but policies of the Congress harmed us irreparably. The only difference is that we have change our form of worship and pray to a formless God. The term minority is a symbol of slavery which the Congress had thrusted on Muslims for its divide and rule policy."

Afzal said, "This very term minority is for foreigners and during the constituent Assembly debate when Muslims leaders in the Constituent Assembly were asked for reservation, they refused on the ground that there is no discrimination on the basis of case in Islam so we don't want reservation. If they denied reservation then why this minority tag. But as per political conspiracy, Muslims were called minority."

There are lakhs of Muslims working with the MRM and if any Muslim has education and quality, no one can stop him/her from progress but they don't have education, right qualification so make them fool in the name of reservation as they were be fooled by being called as minorities and don't let them what they need that is education. Muslims are worst than Dalits due to such politics of the Congress. "So we want to get rid of this term minority from Muslim community," he said.

"We are working among the society on daily basis to tell them about its adverse impact on the community. We are organising public awakening against this. So much so that Muslims are living in the country with inferiority complex. Muslims don't want minority tag rather they need education. There is a need to open doors for educational institution, colleges and universities for Muslims. So they are able to get education and will be able to claim their rightful share their own. But minority tag will not give them anything," he added.