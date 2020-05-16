  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Murder of Parihar brothers in J&K aimed at reviving Hizbul

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the murder of Anil Parihar, the state secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir, BJP. He was murdered along with his brother Ajeet Parihar at Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir on November 1 2018 by terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

    Murder of Parihar brothers in J&K aimed at reviving Hizbul

    The NIA had arrested Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Nishad Ahmed Bhat and Azad Hussain. The trio had provided logistic support to Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain, the three killers of the Parihar brothers.

    All set for the kill, why Army’s hit-list has most terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen

    The probe also revealed the larger conspiracy of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The group was attempting to revive terrorism in the Chenab valley. It may be recalled that the same terrorists had carried out three other attacks in the area in 2019.

    The conspiracy was hatched by Jahangir Saroori, the commander of the outfit in Kishtwar district. They had also devised methods to raise funds and sustain the outfit. They also looted weapons from the police stations, the NIA said. The NIA is now on the lookout for Saroori.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency hizbul mujahideen jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X