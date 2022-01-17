Murder bid case: Bombay HC rejects anticipatory bail to Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Second BJP minister quits UP government in 24 hours

Mumbai, Jan 17: The Bombay High Court on Monday refused anticipatory bail to Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case.

Anticipatory bail of another co-accused Manish Dalvi allowed by High Court.

Special public prosecutor Sudeep Pasbola told the court that a preliminary probe has revealed that Rane was allegedly the "mastermind" in the case and that he was evading interrogation.

Nitesh Rane, the son of Union minister Narayan Rane, in his plea claimed he was falsely implicated in the case and that he was being targeted due to political rivalry.

A sessions court in Sindhudurg had last week rejected Nitesh Rane's bail plea following which he moved the HC.

In his plea, the MLA, who represents the Kankavali constituency in Sindhudurg, claimed the case against him was registered with the sole aim of preventing his participation in the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections that were held on December 30, 2021.

An FIR was registered against Nitesh Rane and others at the Kankavali police station last month under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

The case pertains to the alleged attack on local Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the campaign of the bank elections.

In a setback to the Shiv Sena, a panel led by Narayan Rane had won the Sindhudurg District Central Cooperative Bank elections.

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:29 [IST]