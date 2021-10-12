Mundra Port drug seizure: NIA probing Afghan angle

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: After taking over the drug seizure case from the Mundra Port in Gujarat, the National Investigation has raided several locations. The NIA is probing an Afghan angle to this case as the drugs originated from that country which was in August taken over by the Taliban.

The case relates to seizure of 2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics substance (Heroin) seized at Mundra Port, Gujarat disguised as consignment of 'Semi-processed Talc stones' originating from Afghanistan which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran.

NIA arrests former LTTE intel wing member in Kerala arms, drugs smuggling case

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had seized 2,988.22 kilograms of heroin. The estimated value of the seized heroin is Rs 20,000 crore. The shipment from Afghanistan was mixed with talc stone powder and packed in two containers.

Investigations found that the shipment from Afghanistan made its way into the Gujarat port through Iran's Bandar Abbas Port. The confusion about the final destination of the contraband was caused because it was registered with a GST number of a company in Vijayawada, which has its offie on Gadiyarmvari Street at Satyanarayanapuram.

Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, B Sreenivasulu said that the registration was taken by. Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaishali a resident of Chennai. He had taken the GST registration in August 2020 on the address D No 23-14-16, Satyanarayanapuram.

It was also learnt that Vaishali had taken an import and export licence from the Director General of Foreign Trade. The heroin in the guise of talcum powder landed at the Mundra Port. It was meant to reach Delhi and not Vijayawada.

It appears that the smugglers had used the GST number of the firm. The place in question has been shut for several months.

The DRI says that the contact number of the company is linked to one Sudhakar who is. Vaishali's husband. The couple have been living in Chennai for the past 8 years in a rented apartment at Kolapakam.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:09 [IST]