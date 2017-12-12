Mumbai: Start-up founder's body found in Malad high-rise after late-night party

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a highrise in Malwani on Monday morning. The woman has been identified as Arpita Tiwari who had recently established a start-up for events and advertising solutions, a resident of Mira Road.

It is learnt that Arpita along with her boyfriend Pankaj Jadhav, 30 had gone to Manavsthal building for the party.

At around 7 am, she had a long conversation with her boyfriend after which she went to the bathroom and locked herself in.

When she didn't turn up even after few hours, her friends broke into the bathroom and found that she had jumped out of the window.

According to the police, they did not leave behind any suicide note and an investigation was on to establish why she committed suicide.

