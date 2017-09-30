Mumbai stampede: Won't allow Bullet Train in Mumbai, says Raj Thackeray

A day after 22 people were killed in a stampede on a foot-over-bridge at Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai, MNS chief Raj Thackeray trained his guns on the ambitious bullet train project.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Dadar, Thackera said,''Until present infra of local railways is made better, not a single brick will be allowd to be placed for bullet train in Mumbai.''

''It is not the first time that it rained in Mumbai.They (Railway) say it happened due to rains? List of issues related to Mumbai Local will be given to Railway on 5 Oct with a deadline. If things don't get better, will see to it,'' said the minister.

''Will give a deadline to throw out illegal hawkers from station bridges,if it is not complied with then we'll act on our own,''Thackeray said slamming the Modi government.

''On 5th October I will lead a Morcha to Western railway HQ at Churchgate and ask them questions about their infrastructure. Why do we need terrorists or enemies like Pakistan? it seems our own Railway is enough to kill people,'' said Thackeray.

OneIndia News