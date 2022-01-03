Mumbai schools for classes 1-9 to remain shut till January 31 amid Covid spread

The new COVID-19 wave could be the worst in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 03: Amid sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 9 till January 31. However, online classes will continue, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said on Monday.

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said that schools in Mumbai from classes 1-8 to remain shut till January 31, amidst concerns of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

While the rising Omicron cases have kept the health authorities across the financial capital on their toes, Mumbai Civic Body Chief IS Chahal appealed to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines to contain the spread of the virus in Mumbai at the earliest possible.

Speaking to a news agency, Chahal asserted that nearly 91 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic and almost 89 per cent of the beds are lying vacant.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 11,877 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 29 per cent higher than yesterday, with Mumbai accounting for 8,063 of the new infections. Nine Covid-related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, none from Mumbai.

Mumbai, one of the major cities besides Delhi that is witnessing a massive surge in virus cases believed to be driven by Omicron, reported one new case of the new variant.

