Mumbai registers 739 COVID-19 cases, 46 % increase daily count

Mumbai, Jun 1: Mumbai on Wednesday registered 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise in the last four months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. However, there were no fatalities.

With this, the Covid count in the commercial capital has increased by 46 per cent. A day ago, 506 cases were registered in Mumbai. It means the city has registered 500+ cases for the second day in a row.

The active caseload now stands at 2,970 and the number of beds occupied also crossed 100-bed mark after a long gap. In another worrying development, the Dharavi slum colony reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 37, a civic official told PTI.

On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.

Mumbai has reported a total of 10,66,541 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases were detected after conducting 8,792 tests in the last 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 tests has climbed to 1,71,45,746.

As per the bulletin, 710 of the 739 patients are asymptomatic and only 29 symptomatic patients are admitted in hospitals. Five of them are on oxygen support. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 per cent.

As per the BMC, a total of 295 patients recuperated from the illness in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Mumbai to 10,44,005, the bulletin said.

The metropolis has been free of any sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 1,081 new Covid-19 cases. The state has 4,032 active cases.

Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 0:10 [IST]