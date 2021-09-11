Mumbai rape victim dies, accused sent to police custody: Will fast track the case, says Maha CM

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Sakinaka rape case will be taken on a fast track while assuring that the victim will get justice. He has also directed to expedite the investiation, ANI reported.

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary tempo in Sakinaka on Friday. The accused, a 45-year-old man, had also assaulted the victim in her private parts with an iron rod inside the vehicle, causing serious injuries.

On Saturday, a city court sent the accused in Sakinaka rape and assault case to police custody till 21 September. On the other hand, the victim died during treatment at a hospital early on Saturday, police confirmed.

The incident occurred at at Khairani Road in suburban Sakinaka on the early hours of Friday. The cops had rushed to the spot after receiving a call about a woman being beaten by a man.

The woman was found in a pool of blood and she was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. "During the investigation, it came to light that the woman was raped and brutally assaulted with an iron rod on her body and private parts inside a tempo parked by the roadside," he said, adding that the police also had found bloodstains on the tempo.

The police nabbed the accused 45-year-old man Mohan Chouhan after analysing CCTV footages.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP demanded capital punishment for the accused involved in Mumbai's Sakinaka rape and assault case, and slammed the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the issue of women's safety.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said, "The Sakinaka woman rape case should be tried in a fast-track court so that the accused gets punishment at the earliest. Maharashtra Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) should meet the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and request him to hold the trial in the case in a fast-track court."

"I know that awarding a sentence is in the hands of the judiciary. But I feel the culprit in the Sakinaka rape should be hanged to death," he said.

He claimed that the Sakinaka incident was an unfortunate reminder of the Delhi rape case and attacks on women was a matter of concern.

Story first published: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 16:14 [IST]