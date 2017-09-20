Mumbai rains: No 'dabbawala' service today

In view of the disruption of suburban rail services after heavy rains in Mumbai, the 'dabbawalas' of Mumbai on Wednesday cancelled their delivery of over two lakh tiffins to office- goers in the city.

"The over 5,000 'dabbawalas', who deliver around two lakh 'dabbas' (tiffins) a day won't be able to do so today due to disruption of train services after heavy rains," Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association said.

Won't be working today,no Dabba delivery by Mumbai Dabbawalas due to #MumbaiRains : Subhash Talekar, Mumbai Dabbawala Association Spox pic.twitter.com/KlJqPA1Cc7 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

The three railway lines - Western, Central and Harbour - that link 70 stations, ensure that lunch boxes travel from the farthest northern suburbs to business areas on the southern tip of the city within a maximum of two hours, Talekar said.

The tiffin delivery men had on August 9 taken a day off to join the Maratha reservation rally here and to express solidarity with the movement for demanding reservation to Maratha community in jobs and education.

(With agency inputs)

