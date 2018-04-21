Mumbai police rejects Abu Salem's parole request

Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem's parole application has been rejected the by the Mumbai police on Saturday. Navi Mumbai Commissioner has rejected parole application of gangster Abu Salem who had sought the parole for his wedding.

According to reports, On February 16, Salem had written to the Taloja jail authorities seeking leave to tie the knot with Sayed Bahar Kausar alias Heena on May 5. In his application, Salem said that he has never been out on any leave in last 12 years, 3 months and 14 days. His letter was sent to the divisional commissioner of Konkan division on March 12.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Abu Salem had reportedly said that he would be staying at Kausar's home in Mumbra for the duration of the parole. The plea for parole mentioned Mohammed Salim Abdul Razak Memon and Mohammed Rafique Sayyed, believed to be his cousins, as guarantors.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Patiala House Court deferred pronouncement of order to 28th April 2002 extortion case against Abu Salem.

Salem was last year sentenced to life imprisonment by a special TADA court for his role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Besides the March 1993 Mumbai blasts case, Salem has already been sentenced to life in the builder Pradeep Jain's murder case of March 7, 1995, at Juhu.

