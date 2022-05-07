Mumbai: Navneet Rana undergoes MRI scan at Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai sessions court to pronounce order on bail plea of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana today

Mumbai, May 07: Amravati MP Navneet Rana underwent an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis.

Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband and independent MLA Ravi Rana were released from prison on Thursday after 12 days of incarceration.

Maharashtra | Amravati MP Navneet Rana undergoes an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis.



The two independent lawmakers were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

Rana was jailed after her arrest at Khar Police Station. She was later moved to the Byculla women's prison the following day.

On April 24, the couple was sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 12:18 [IST]