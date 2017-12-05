Mumbai Metro Rail internship: Check eligibility and apply right now

The MMRCL or Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has invited online applications for winter internship 2017-2018. Here is how to check your eligibility.

Seats are open for an internship in Finance, Human Resource, Projects (Civil Engineering), Urban Transport Planning / Public relations / Land & R&R / Environment and Systems (Electrical / Information Technology) departments. Interested candidates should note that 'Interns will not be provided with any stipend/ remuneration/ reimbursement towards expenses on travel/ food/ accommodation etc for the internship period.'

Candidates can submit their application by post to MMRC, BKC Office or else can also email them at training.hr@mmrcl.com latest by 11 December 2017. 'Applicants must produce endorsement letter / 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the concerned HOD / Training & Placement Cell of their institute/college in prescribed format of MMRCL.'

Check eligibility:

Inter CA, CA Fresher

MBA, MMS, PGDM, BMS in HR

M.Tech / B.Tech - Civil (Final year)

Graduate in Civil Engineering or Architecture/Planning and pursuing PG; ME or M. Tech

Graduate in any field and pursuing PG in Mass media, Mass Communications, and PR

Graduate in any Discipline and pursuing PG MA / MS (2 semesters completed)

Graduate in Engineering/Planning and pursuing PG; MSc/ M.Tech( 2 semesters completed)

M.Tech / B.Tech -Elec , Electronics, IT or MCA / MBA-IT (Final year)

