Mumbai to get its first AC local train on Dec 25

The western railway (WR) will launch its air-conditioned suburban local train - the first in the country - in Mumbai on Monday.

The fare for an AC ride will be 1.3 times the first-class ticket fare on the suburban line.The train will start its maiden journey from Andheri at 2.10pm and reach Churchgate around 2.44pm.

The first and 12th coach from Churchgate-end would be reserved for ladies. Besides this, seven seats in the second and 11th coach will be reserved for senior citizens and 10 seats in the fourth and seventh coach for physically challenged passengers.

The trains has been undergoing trials since a year-and-a-half on both Central and Western railway but since the train is the first AC in Mumbai it has thrown up unexpected challenges for the railways.

OneIndia News