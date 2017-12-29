Mumbai fire: Was BMC aware of illegal construction?

If the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was strict and had it acted on complaints by activists, the fire at Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai, which claimed 15 lives, could have been prevented. An activist on Friday claimed that he had complained to the BMC many times about the illegal structures in Kamala Mills' premises.

"I made several complaints regarding illegal structures in Kamala Mills' premises, but the BMC replied that there is nothing wrong here," activist, Mangesh Kalaskar, told the media.

After the mishap, the BMC is now reportedly planning a crackdown on all 30 restaurants in the compound.

"From today itself, we will be inspecting all the restaurants in the compound and take immediate action against them. Considering festive season and just two days for New year's Eve, we will not take any risk," an Indian Express report quoted Assistant municipal commissioner of G south (Lower Parel) Prashant Sakpale as saying.

According to reports, some portion of the rooftop restaurant '1 Above', where the fire broke out, was illegal. A notice was also served by the BMC regarding the illegal construction.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant lashed out at the BMC and said he would raise the issue in Parliament.

"It's not just BMC, fire department, police and all others who give permission are responsible. I will try to raise it in the Parliament. There should be a judicial investigation into the incident," he said.

Fire-fighters took more than three hours to douse the huge flames that leapt up in central Mumbai's nightlife hub. The fire is suspected to have started a little after 12.30 am and spread quickly. The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals.

OneIndia News