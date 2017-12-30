Mumbai fire: 3 separate FIRs filed against pub owners

Mumbai police has registered three separate FIRs against the pubs owners on Saturday after the blazing fire incident took place at the Kamala Mills compound in which 14 people lost their lives.

The Mumbai police have filed case under Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) act against three pubs, 1Above, Mojo and P22.

Atleast 14 people including 11 women died and 54 others were injured in a midnight blaze in a pub in Mumbai's Kamala Mills in the early hours of Friday.

After the incident, BMC did their inspection of three pubs and gave their report to police officials for violating several rules and regulations.

The One Above pub which was charred in the fire had been a continuous flounder.

Kamala Mills is one of the commercial hubs of the financial capital and houses numerous eateries, restaurants, commercial outlets and prominent national media organisations.

P22 pub violated rules like removing plywood partition, covering GI sheets etc. Owner Shailendra Singh is booked under MRTP act.

Earlier in the day, Civic officials in Mumbai demolished illegal structures in at least 100 restaurants and pubs.

As many as 1,000 officials and employees of the civic body took part in the exercise. "The unauthorised hotels and restaurants, not only in central Mumbai, but also those located in the distant suburbs, such as Malad and Mulund, are facing action," BMC spokesperson Ram Dotonde said.

