Mumbai Elphinstone Road station stampede: List of major stampede in past

At least twenty seven people have been killed in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot-over bridge in Mumbai that took place on Friday morning.

Here are the list of some of the major stampede in the past:

October 15, 2016: At least 24 people were killed in a stampede in Varanasi. Rumours about a bridge collapse led to chaos after a man fell down in a crowd.

July 14, 2015: At least 29 people were killed and over 60 injured in a stampede during the mahapushkaram, a Hindu religious bathing festival on the Godavari river bank, in Andhra Pradesh.

October 3, 2014: 32 people died in a stampede after Ravan-burning at Dushhera festival at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

January 18, 2014: Over 25 people died in a stampede outside the residence of spiritual leader Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin at Mumbai's Malabar Hill.

October 13, 2013: At least 115 people died in a stampede on a bridge near the Ratangarh Mata Temple in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh during Navratri.

January 14, 2011: 52 pilgrims were killed in a stampede at Pullumedu near Sabarimala in Kerala. The stampede had occurred after a Jeep toppled over during an annual pilgrimage.

January 14, 2011: As many as 106 pilgrims died and over 100 injured in a stampede at Sabarimala shrine in Kerela.

September 30, 2008: During Navratra celebration at the hill-top Chamunda Devi temple in Jodhpur, over 120 died in a stampede.

August 3, 2008: 150 worshippers killed in a stampede at Naina Devi temple sparked by rumours of a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

January 25, 2005: 340 people were killed in a stampede at Mandhar Devi temple Maharashtra's Satara district. The accident happened when some people fell down on the steps made slippery by devotees breaking coconuts.

OneIndia News