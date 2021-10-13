YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai drugs case: Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing today, NCB likely to oppose

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 13: Bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others will be heard by a special court today, around 11 am, in a case pertaining to an alleged seizure of narcotic drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

    Representational Image

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to oppose the bail application of Aryan Khan citing new revelations during the investigation.

    Acting on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on Saturday evening and claimed to have recovered drugs.

    A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case. The court on Friday also remanded Nigerian national Chinedu Igwe, the latest person to be arrested, in the NCB's custody till October 11.

    Aryan Khan and others were charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act. On October 7, Aryan was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after which he immediately moved court seeking bail.

    More SHAH RUKH KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    shah rukh khan drugs narcotics

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X