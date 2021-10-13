Mumbai drugs case: Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing today, NCB likely to oppose

Mumbai Drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail plea to be heard tomorrow

Mumbai, Oct 13: Bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others will be heard by a special court today, around 11 am, in a case pertaining to an alleged seizure of narcotic drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to oppose the bail application of Aryan Khan citing new revelations during the investigation.

Acting on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on Saturday evening and claimed to have recovered drugs.

A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case. The court on Friday also remanded Nigerian national Chinedu Igwe, the latest person to be arrested, in the NCB's custody till October 11.

Aryan Khan and others were charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act. On October 7, Aryan was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after which he immediately moved court seeking bail.

