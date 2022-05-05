YouTube
    Mumbai: Dharavi reports first COVID-19 case since March 17

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, May 05: Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi reported a new coronavirus case on Wednesday, its first infection since March 17, a Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) official said.

    The official said the slum-dominated area, once a coronavirus hotspot, has witnessed the first coronavirus infection since March 17.

    With this, Dharavi's overall tally of COVID-19 cases reached 8,653, while its death toll stood at 419, according to the BMC official.

    The official said the BM's G North ward, that houses Dharavi, now has six active COVID-19 cases - three in Dadar, two in Mahim and one in Dharavi.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mumbai

    Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 9:07 [IST]
