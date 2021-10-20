Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan denied bail, likely to move Bombay HC

Mumbai drugs case: Lookout notice for man who took viral selfie with Aryan Khan

Mumbai, Oct 20: A Mumbai Sessions Court on Wednesday denied the bail application filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the cruise ship drugs case. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's lawyer is now likely to approach the Bombay High Court.

The 23-year-old star kid has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8.

Bail pleas of the other two accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been rejected.

Ahead of the bail hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau has submitted to the court chat transcripts between Aryan Khan and an actress discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party.

An India Today TV report said that the NCB received a chat of an upcoming actress with Aryan Khan. They were discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party on October 2 after which Aryan and seven others were detained by the NCB.

In addition to this the NCB has also handed over chats between Aryan Khan and some drug peddler to the court. Later today a special court in Mumbai will hear Aryan Khan's bail application. The order had been reserved last week. Aryan Khan and the other accused are currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.