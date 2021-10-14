YouTube
    Mumbai cruise drugs case: Court to resume Aryan Khan bail plea hearing soon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 14: The special court will today resume hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Narcotics Control Bureau opposed the bail plea saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs.

    The NCB in its affidavit also said that Aryan Khan was in touch with some persons, who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs.

    "During initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement. The investigation requires sufficient time so as to approach the foreign agency concerned," the affidavit said.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:32 [IST]
