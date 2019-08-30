  • search
    Mumbai court summons Rahul Gandhi over 'commander-in-thief' jibe at Modi

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 30: A court here has issued a summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation complaint filed against him for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "commander-in-thief" last year while attacking him over the Rafale deal.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Girgaum metropolitan magistrate on August 28 issued the summons directing the Congress MP from Wayanad to appear before the court on October 3.

    The summons was issued in a complaint filed by a person named Mahesh Shrishrimal against Gandhi over his remarks calling PM Modi "commander-in-thief".

    The former Congress chief had in 2018 targeted PM Modi and termed him as India's 'Commander in Thief.' He had taken to social media and made the remark his post defaming the Prime Minister.

    Earlier in July, Rahul Gandhi was issued fresh summons from a court in Ahmedabad in a criminal defamation suit filed against him by a local BJP leader for allegedly calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a "murder accused".

