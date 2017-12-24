Mumbai: Cab driver, aide arrested for robbing and raping woman

A 32-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly raping a woman passenger. The incident took place on Dec 19 when she was travelling from Kashimira to Thane.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Pandurang Gosavi, formerly employed with an app-based cab service, and his friend, Umesh Jaswant Zala.

It is learnt that the woman had boarded the cab which still had a sticker of the app-based service where the accused and his friend were in the already in the cab.

According to the police, the cab driver drove to Vajreshwari, and allegedly robbed her of her money, mobile and purse, and then raped her in the car at an isolated spot. His friend who was also sitting in the cab allegedly helped him.

They later drove her to a lodge in Vajreshwari, where she started screaming for help. The duo panicked and fled the spot.

A case of theft and rape has been registered against Gosavi and Zala.

OneIndia News