Mumbai: Born after 22 weeks, India's smallest and youngest baby survives all odds

Four months after delivering a preterm baby who weighed only 620 gm, a Bandra-based couple will finally take home the baby with them. Born at 22 weeks, Nirvaan is the India's tiniest surviving infant by gestational age maturity.

Nirvaan has been in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Surya Child Care, Santa Cruz, for 132 days.

According to doctors, Nirvaan was treated by a team of 14 doctors and 50 nursing staff. The baby, who was born on May 12, 2017 during the 22nd week of pregnancy, had a birth weight of 610 gms, with 22 cm head size and a length of 32 cm.

It is learnt that in case of 22-week gestation premature infants, 40-50 per cent of them are born dead (still born) worldwide. Among those born alive, less than five per cent continue to survive. The surviving infants are at high risk of having serious neuro developmental disability such as cerebral palsy, mental retardation, hearing loss, visual impairment and epilepsy.

OneIndia News