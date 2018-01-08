Kamala Mills fire: BMC chief asks hoteliers to strictly follow fire safety norms

Mumbai, Jan 9: The municipal chief asked restaurant and hotel owners to strictly follow rules related to fire safety at their establishments.

Representatives of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) had met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajoy Mehta against the backdrop of the Kamala Mills fire that killed 14 people in the early hours of December 29.

A senior BMC official told PTI that the stern advice was well received and the AHAR representatives assured the civic chief of full cooperation in making restaurants and hotels in the city safe for its patrons.

The Kamala Mills fire incident has been followed by the BMC cracking the whip on illegal alterations and additions made by several eateries to their premises.

The official added that the AHAR delegation also requested for the development of a mechanism to weed out irregularities being carried out by a few people in the industry. The AHAR had, following the devastating fire, issued a 14-point circular laying down fire safety norms to 8,000 member-establishments in the city.

PTI