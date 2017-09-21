Mumbai: 6-year-old boy collapses while playing in school, dies

A 6-year-old boy studying in Chandivali's Pawar Public School died after he collapsed in the school premises on Thursday morning.

School officials said that the incident was shocking for them as the child had no medical history and looked fine that day.

Swarang Dalvi, a Class 1 student, was playing with his friends during the short break at around 10.10 am when he collapsed.

He was taken to the medical room in the school where the doctor reportedly suggested that the child be taken to the hospital as he was not responding.

School officials rushed him to the nearby Hiranandani hospital where he was declared dead.

CCTV footage shows tht student fell unconscious suddenly; Parents said that there was no history of illness: Principal. Pawar Public School pic.twitter.com/wYMWigoJpn — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2017

He was playing with the children outside their second floor classroom when he fell on the floor. We took him to the hospital immediately."

DCP, ACP Sakinaka and Senior PI Sakinaka visited Hiranandani Hospital and the school.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and the investigation is on. However, the cause of death is still unknown.

OneIndia News (with agncy inputs)