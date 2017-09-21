Multiple landslides in South district of Sikkim claim 6 lives

Darjeeling, September 20: Incessant rainfall wrecked havoc in the South district of Sikkim triggering numerous landslides. The landslides left 6 dead and many injured. The dead comprised mainly minors.

"The deaths were caused mainly due to houses caving in because of the landslides. The landslides occurred in areas under the Namchi police station. Rescue and search operations were conducted by the State Disaster Response Force" stated A Sudhakar Rao, ADG, Sikkim.

The first landslide occurred at Upper Gurpisey at 2am on Wednesday. A house collapsed killing Nikita Rai (15,) her brother Nikhil Rai (11) and Passangkit Bhutia (21.)

Bishnu Rai and Ram Kumari Pradhan were pulled out of the debris alive and admitted the hospital.

The second landslide occurred at Upper Bokrong area at around 3am. The house of one Rajkumar Tamang collapsed killing Manju Tamang (20) and her daughter Angel Tamang (2 and a half years.)

Another landslide was reported at Ramaram Khorlong. The house of Purna Hang Subba was severely damaged. 14-year-old Rohit Hang Subba lost his life in the landslide.

The Sikkim Government has announced ex gratia for the next of kin of the deceased and for those injured in the landslides.

Many roads were blocked owing to numerous landslides in the South District. Work is on to clear the debris as open up the roads.

OneIndia News