Mukesh Singh, one of 4 convicts in Nirbhaya case, writes to President for mercy

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 14: Mukesh Singh, one of the two convicts in the Nirbhaya case whose curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court today, has filed a mercy petition to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar had filed the petitions last week in a bid to delay the death penalty to be executed on 22 January. The SC bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan did not find any merits in the curative petitions.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday issued death warrants against the four convicts and said they would be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail.

The Supreme Court had in 2017 upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and a trial court.

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.